Ohio
Ohio woman faces charges after reportedly trying to euthanize dogs with insulin injections
Man arrested after woman says she went to party, woke up in freezer with severe frostbite
7th-grader brings home $15K from county fair, donates it all to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
7-foot crocodile spotted in creek while children played nearby
A couple used IVF to have a baby, but a new DNA test showed another man is the girl’s father
More Ohio Headlines
‘No kid should have cancer’: Boy raises $11K for St. Jude by auctioning hog ‘Millhouse’
Hospital dresses up newborns in Baby Shark onesies for Shark Week
Middle schoolers sentenced for life-threatening prank on teacher with food allergy
Day care owner accused of sexually abusing children sentenced to 30 days
A man is running across the country to fight stigma surrounding former inmates
1st baby in US delivered from transplanted uterus of dead donor
Zoo says baby penguin died from injuries caused by adult penguins
Former teacher faces sex charges involving at least 28 first graders
Mother arrested for locking young children in room alone to go to bar
Meteorologist blasts ‘Bachelorette’ fans complaining of tornado warning interruptions