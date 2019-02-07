Skip to content
Officer-involved shooting
Several officers cleared for shooting, in-custody deaths
Suspect grabbed officer's gun before he was fatally shot, police say
Video
Sheriff's Deputy shoots armed man in Lemon Grove
Video
Family sues LAPD officer who fatally shot disabled son in Costco
Police defend officer who fatally shot unarmed teen
More Officer-involved shooting Headlines
Police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting
Family wants answers after man is shot, killed by police
Man killed in officer-involved shooting
Officer-involved shooting reported in El Cerrito
Local report details 25 years of officer-involved shootings
2 officers injured in high-speed chase from Orange County to Solana Beach
Officer involved in deadly shooting in San Ysidro identified
Police officer shot at Manhattan Beach shopping area
Calif. sheriff releases graphic bodycam video of deadly shooting involving deputy
Chase suspect shot in foot after firing at Escondido police