Oceanside
Bicyclist hit by SUV after running red light
City breaks ground on water purification facility in Oceanside
Video
Police ID motorcyclist killed in alleged illegal-turn crash
Motorcyclist killed by truck making illegal turn, police say
Video
Suspected drunk driver crashes near beach
More Oceanside Headlines
Pedestrian killed in suspected DUI crash
Kitchen fire displaces residents at senior living facility
Doctor gets 3 years probation for sexually assaulting patients
Video
Authorities search for man who tried to kidnap Oceanside girl
Rail service from Oceanside to downtown San Diego closes for weekend work
Video
Man suffers gunshot wound to abdomen
Alleged drunk driver charged with murder in restaurant worker’s death
Man to serve 7 years in prison for fatal stabbing
Police search for men accused in Oceanside stabbing
Vista resident arrested for allegedly shooting at man with assault rifle