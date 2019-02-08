Skip to content
Oceanside Police Department
Oceanside police find missing 13-year-old girl
Oceanside police find missing 11-year-old girl
Missing man with dementia found safe
Man charged with daughter’s murder had substance abuse problems, family says
Father arrested in death of 7-year-old daughter
Mental health hearing ordered for man accused of running down cop
Suspect arrested after body found in Oceanside apartment
Woman hit by car in Oceanside
16-year-old Oceanside girl grabbed while walking to school
Missing Oceanside woman found safe
2 injured when elderly man crashes into senior clubhouse
Attempted murder conviction overturned for man accused of running down cop
Burned body found in backyard of Oceanside home
Sheriff’s deputy suspected of domestic violence in North County
Driver injured when car slams into tree in Oceanside