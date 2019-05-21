Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Ocean Beach
Murder trial for missing OB resident enters closing arguments
OB Pier reopens after lifeguards repair damage
Busy beach weekend triggers at least 40 water rescues
Beach advisories lifted for Mission Bay, Ocean Beach
Man loses lifelong surfboard collection in garage fire
More Ocean Beach Headlines
Crews installing new scooter corrals in beach communities
Residents protest Target store opening in Ocean Beach
Man stabbed in fight near OB pier
Hit-and-run driver hits 2 people, cop car on OB Pier
Dozens of electric scooters, bikes found defaced or damaged in Ocean Beach
‘David Buoy’ brings official launch of summer to Ocean Beach
Local startup’s peanut butter whiskey gets shoutout from Foo Fighters frontman
Police: Man tased after doing donuts, crashing into CVS, fighting cops
Target hiring for new Ocean Beach store
Ocean Beach pier to open Friday