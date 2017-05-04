Skip to content
Obamacare
Obamacare enrollment continues despite judge striking down the law
Federal judge in Texas strikes down Affordable Care Act
Trump begins Obamacare dismantling with executive order
Senate won’t vote on GOP health care bill
Republicans aren’t done with Obamacare repeal
More Obamacare Headlines
California ready to add Obamacare surcharge amid Trump’s subsidy threats
Senate advances health care bill as McCain makes dramatic return, Pence breaks tie
22 million fewer Americans insured under Senate GOP bill
Pelosi to GOP on health care bill: ‘You will glow in the dark on this one’