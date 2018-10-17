Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Oak Park
Driver injured when car slams into apartment building
Suspect grabbed officer's gun before he was fatally shot, police say
Video
Police search for armed man who robbed Verizon store
4 children taken to hospital for observation after crash
Video
Bank robber escapes in Oak Park
More Oak Park Headlines
Trash truck hits elementary school
Residents blame city for close call with brush fire
Crews extinguish small brush fire in Oak Park
Carjacking reported in Oak Park
Man stabbed after finding intruder in kitchen
Police: 5 men fire shots into home near City Heights
DUI suspected in rollover crash seriously injuring 2 men
Man gets away after robbing bank
Fire breaks out inside mobile home
Man robs Oak Park bank without note, weapon