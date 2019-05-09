Skip to content
North County
Land agreement reached for new housing in North County
Man with bag over head robs gas station at gunpoint
Giant oak tree gets new home in North County
Woman escapes flipped car, hit by oncoming traffic
DUI suspect rescued from truck dangling off parking structure
More North County Headlines
Young woman badly hurt in North County freeway crash
Man accused of sexually assaulting females he met online faces judge
North County masseuse tied to table, robbed by clients
Pedestrian killed by train in North County
Jimmy Durante Boulevard reopens in time for San Diego County Fair
Blaze breaks out at Oceanside fire station
Masked gunmen escape with cash from North County bank vault
Mouse carrying potentially deadly virus found in North County
A look inside Escondido’s crime scene investigation lab
One person killed in North County rollover crash