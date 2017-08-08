Skip to content
Normal Heights
Driver suspected of DUI after crashing into dentist’s office
Video
Vehicle kills pedestrian on I-15
Police search for 2 burglars in salon, bakery break-ins
Normal Heights dog park barks up controversy
Mercedes driver flees after hitting 69-year-old, 72-year-old riding moped
More Normal Heights Headlines
Man shot in Pep Boys parking lot
Water main break causes flooding in Normal Heights
Ex-girlfriend suspected of stabbing man at Normal Heights home
Tortilla machine sparks early morning market fire
Dog recovering after attack leaves her seriously injured
Woman crossing street hit by SUV
Book bandits target ‘little free library’
Popular supermarket closes due to health code violations
Normal Heights family warns neighbors of break-in attempt
Man being served restraining order stabbed by ex-girlfriend’s friend