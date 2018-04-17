Skip to content
Nike
Thousands of counterfeit Nike shoes seized at SoCal port
Colin Kaepernick’s Nike ad wins Emmy for outstanding commercial
NorCal man’s ‘funky, old’ Nikes sell for $50K
Nike launches sneaker subscription service for kids
Nike’s rare ‘Moon Shoe’ sells for $437,500, shattering auction record for sneakers
More Nike Headlines
Nike cancels criticized shoe featuring Betsy Ross flag
Nike’s new plus size mannequin sparks strong reactions
Former Aztec Kawhi Leonard sues Nike over his personal logo
Michael Avenatti charged with trying to extort more than $20M from Nike
Arkansas sheriff says outrage over Nike-shirt mugshots is a ‘big misunderstanding’
Louisiana city bans purchase of Nike products by booster clubs
Missouri college to strip athletes of Nike branding over Kaepernick controversy
Nike’s support for Colin Kaepernick protest has some destroying their shoes
Clash of the Titans: Adidas and Nike continue to battle it out