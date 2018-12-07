Skip to content
NFL
‘We’ve moved on’ from Colin Kaepernick, NFL commissioner says
Petition demands NFL remove Michael Vick as honorary Pro Bowl captain
NFL players help undocumented immigrant bail out from ICE custody
NFL great Drew Brees has big goals for local youth soccer
Jared Lorenzen, former NFL quarterback, has died at 38
More NFL Headlines
Bachelorettes upset about NFL Draft invading their space
Longtime Charger Eric Weddle signs with LA Rams
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with soliciting sex in Florida
Cow predicts Super Bowl winner
Rams to play Patriots in the Super Bowl
Sarah Thomas to become the first woman to officiate an NFL playoff game
Man charged with hate crime for groping, punching lesbian couple at Seahawks game
The Raiders are without a home for 2019, and it’s unclear where the NFL team will play
Chargers, Chiefs battle for AFC West in Thursday Night Football on FOX 5
Vikings punter to support San Diego dog rescue with cause-inspired cleats