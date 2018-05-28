Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
New Jersey
TSA stopped a traveler after finding a toilet-paper ‘gun’ in his bag
Woman scared by Pennywise doll in her yard says she burned it, slept with a knife
Mummified human remains, altar found in child sex assault suspect’s home
Toddler dies after being left inside hot minivan
Woman warns pet owners after dog’s seizures linked to flea and tick medication
More New Jersey Headlines
Pizza chain to start sell box of crusts – ‘everyone’s favorite part’
Heartbreaking photo shows dog patiently waiting for dead owner to come home
Great white shark makes appearance near Jersey Shore
Dressbarn to close all of its 650 stores
Neighbor fed up with dentist’s ‘sexy’ lawn display is caught on camera dismantling it
Teen walking dog hears cries of man found tied up in car trunk
New Jersey family of four was killed and their mansion set on fire, officials say
6 children dead, 12 ill in virus outbreak at New Jersey facility
Pug Life! New Jersey police release photo of runaway pug
Police officer punches woman in beach arrest video