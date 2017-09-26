Skip to content
NCAA
Virginia’s redemption tour is complete, wins its first NCAA men’s basketball national title
Virginia, Texas Tech: NCAA men’s final is set
Watch: Auburn superfan Charles Barkley celebrates historic win in March Madness tournament
WATCH: Aztecs basketball player nails three-quarter court shot
McDaniels returns to SDSU for another basketball season
Widow of former SDSU linebacker explains lawsuit against NCAA
Loss to Houston eliminates SDSU from NCAA tournament
March Madness could cost employers $4 billion in productivity
March Madness: Breaking down the 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket
Warren Buffet offers $1 million per year — for life — for perfect March Madness bracket
UCSD surfer puts professional dream on hold to earn degree
UCSD to join NCAA Division I Big West Conference
Louisville’s Rick Pitino placed on administrative leave amid FBI bribery scheme
USC assistant coach among those charged in NCAA fraud, corruption scheme