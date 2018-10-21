Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
NBA
‘Nothing is more heartbreaking’: Obama offers emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant
NBA, Kings probe finds no support of assault allegation against Luke Walton
NBA skills trainer opens Hoop House for youth and pros
SDSU’s Jalen McDaniels selected in 2nd round of NBA Draft
4 injured in shooting during Toronto Raptors’ NBA celebration
More NBA Headlines
Lakers trade 3 players and 3 draft picks for center Anthony Davis
Toronto Raptors beat Golden State Warriors to win first NBA championship
Warriors investor who pushed Raptors player barred from rest of Finals
San Diego native Luke Walton accused of sexual assault: report
San Diego native Luke Walton out as Lakers coach
Magic Johnson steps down as Lakers’ president of basketball operations
LeBron James passes Michael Jordan on all-time scoring list
PLNU’s Daulton Hommes is on the rise as an NBA prospect
Steph Curry’s Porsche hit twice in 10 minutes on highway
WATCH: Fistfight in Lakers, Rockets game earns 3 players suspensions