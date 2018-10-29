Skip to content
navy
Navy is overhauling education system as US advantages erode
US, Russian warships nearly collide in Pacific
USS Spruance, USS Stockdale return to San Diego from deployment
3 Navy ships deploy from San Diego
Japan: US sailor kills woman, then self in Okinawa
More navy Headlines
Self-driving Navy ship sails from San Diego to Hawaii and back with no one on board
USS Tulsa commissioned in San Francisco
Murder trial ordered for man whose wife’s body was found in bay
Navy captain gets prison for role in ‘Fat Leonard’ corruption scheme
Jury set to decide fate of driver in deadly plunge from Coronado Bridge
Prosecutor: Sailor was ‘irritated, impaired and impatient’ before deadly crash
Funeral for Navy’s 1st female fighter pilot to feature all-female flyover
Navy corpsman gets life sentence for killing toddler
Brother shares legacy of Navy sailor shot by driver he stopped to help
Navy sailor shot by driver he stopped to help, police say