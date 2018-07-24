Skip to content
National City Police Department
SUV slams into South Bay restaurant
Car slams into 7-Eleven
Police investigate death in National City
Barbershop owner’s family seeks answers after shooting
Lawsuit over death of Earl McNeil alleges excessive force
More National City Police Department Headlines
Thieves smash display cases, grab jewelry
Family needs help identifying driver in hit-and-run crash
Police search for ‘potentially dangerous’ man at Southwestern College HEC
Murder of South Bay teen remains unsolved 12 years later
Man found dead in creek at Navy base in National City
9 injured in South Bay crash
Mid-day bar fight ends in arrests for South Bay men
Police arrest man who barricaded himself in outdoor bathroom
Missing 13-year-old girl found safe
National City council meeting again disrupted by protesters