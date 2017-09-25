Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
National Anthem
Man accused of fracturing 13-year-old’s skull for not removing hat during national anthem
After technical problems, crowd sings along to national anthem at high school graduation
They weren’t going to play the National Anthem before a softball game, so fans started singing
NFL owners decide on policy for players kneeling during National Anthem
Fergie blasted for ‘awful’ rendition of national anthem
More National Anthem Headlines
Cheerleader who knelt during national anthem wakes up to racial slur on dorm room door
Goodell: NFL players aren’t trying to be ‘disrespectful to the flag’
‘American Idol’ Jessica Sanchez takes a knee after Chargers-Raiders national anthem
NFL commissioner sends memo to teams wanting players to stand during anthem
Group kneels in protest at San Diego City Council meeting
Teenage football players kicked off team for kneeling during anthem
Widow of ‘American Sniper’ Chris Kyle tells NFL players to ‘get off their knees’
Backlash grows against NFL players who took a knee during National Anthem
Restaurant owner vows to stop showing NFL games because of anthem protest
97-year-old WWII vet takes a knee in support of National Anthem protests