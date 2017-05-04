Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Nancy Pelosi
House appears ready to send articles of impeachment to Senate
Lawmakers urge Pelosi to allow vote on trade deal
Trump accused of racism in tweets directed at Democratic congresswomen
House votes to overturn President Trump’s emergency declaration on border wall
State of the Union will not take place Tuesday, Pelosi aide says
More Nancy Pelosi Headlines
Pelosi says no State of the Union until shutdown ends
Democratic leaders dig in on wall fight: ‘Trump must stop holding the American people hostage’
Nancy Pelosi elected House speaker in new Congress
Trump clashes with Pelosi, Schumer in Oval Office meeting over shutdown
Pelosi visits San Diego area immigration detention facility
Pelosi to visit border, tour migrant children shelters in San Diego
Schumer and Pelosi ditch Trump meeting
Trump pushes back on Dems’ claims of DACA deal
Trump and Republicans don’t want Nancy Pelosi to go
Pelosi to GOP on health care bill: ‘You will glow in the dark on this one’