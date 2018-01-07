Skip to content
murder-suicide
‘My heart just dropped’: Neighbors mourn family slain in domestic murder-suicide
Elderly man kills wife, then himself over health care costs
Deaths in San Marcos home ruled murder-suicide
Neighbor remembers young woman shot in murder-suicide
Two 19-year-olds killed in murder-suicide identified
Murder-suicide suspected after teens found dead at San Carlos home
Officials identify local Marine suspected of murder-suicide
Local Marine suspected in murder-suicide at Houston hotel
Iowa mom pulled son into path of train, police say
Modesto mother killed two young sons, then herself, police say
Four people found dead, including father-daughter couple charged with incest, their baby
Discovery of bodies in Carlsbad prompts murder-suicide investigation
Vista couple’s deaths ruled murder-suicide
Friends of victim in Point Loma murder-suicide search for answers
Pair identified in Point Loma murder-suicide