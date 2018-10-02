Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
MTS
MTS increases trolley service for Monster Jam weekend
New 3-mile bus lane completed to encourage public transit use, mayor says
Video
MTS board unanimously elects Nathan Fletcher as new chair
Some public transit free to ride on Oct. 2
Caltrans gives millions towards zero-emission buses
More MTS Headlines
Man killed by trolley in San Ysidro
Ridership on public transit increases
MTS to make changes to bus routes across San Diego
Trolleys to run extended hours on New Year’s Eve
MTS could change fares for 1st time in a decade
Consider public transit for December Nights Festival
Lawsuit accuses MTS, security personnel of using excessive force
MTS to host public meeting for feedback on Mid-Coast Trolley Extension
Police search for gunman who fired 3 shots at trolley station
SANDAG, MTS waive transit fees to celebrate Free Ride Day