Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
movies
Summer Movies in the Park kick off Friday
New ‘The Sandlot’ TV series is in the works
Internet reacts to first look at Will Smith as Genie in Aladdin: ‘Nightmare fuel’
‘Black Panther’ is headed back to theaters and you can watch it for free
‘Die Hard’ is the greatest Christmas story – and studio releases new trailer to prove it
More movies Headlines
‘Halloween’: Why horror films make a killing at the box office
‘Venom’ breaks records, ‘A Star Is Born’ shines at the box office
‘Hocus Pocus’ returns to theaters to celebrate 25th anniversary – just in time for Halloween
GI Film Festival San Diego kicks off with George Takei
‘Downton Abbey’ movie set to release next year
MoviePass is raising its price and cutting access to blockbusters
FOX 5’s Raoul Martinez says dads really need to see Charlize Theron’s ‘Tully’
‘Avengers: Infinity War’ scores biggest Thursday opening for Marvel
AMC’s $5 movie Tuesdays are here to stay
‘Black Panther’ is the most tweeted about movie ever