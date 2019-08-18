Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crashing into car while evading police
Motorcyclist fractures pelvis in intersection crash
Motorcyclist killed after losing control, crashing into curb
Video
Motorcyclist hospitalized after losing control on curved road
Motorcyclist injures kidney, spleen while doing wheelies
More Motorcycle Crash Headlines
Motorcyclist injured after drifting into path of fuel truck
Motorcyclist collides with guard rail in freeway intersection
Motorcyclist injured after crash in Little Italy
Motorcyclist dies in crash with truck pulling horse trailer
Fatal crash throws motorcyclist, passenger onto road
Motorcyclist injured in Marina hit-and-run
Motorcyclist injured in crash with tow truck
Police ID Marine killed in motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after crashing into curb
Motorcycle knocked 75 feet down embankment in crash