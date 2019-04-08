Skip to content
Mission Valley
CSU Board approves SDSU's financial plan for Mission Valley stadium site
Teen pleads not guilty in Mission Valley crash that killed 2
Unlicensed driver arrested after suspected DUI crash kills 2 teens
Video
Power restored after hours-long outage near Clairemont
Woman’s body found near hiking trail
Wrong-way driver killed while escaping freeway crash on foot
SUV flips onto roof on Mission Valley freeway
Fire burns near SR-163 in Mission Valley
Man robs Mission Valley bank
Grocery workers protest amid stalled negotiations
Body found in Mission Valley riverbed
Man hospitalized after Mission Valley brush fire
Tanker overturns, spilling ethanol fuel in Mission Valley
Woman jumps into San Diego River to avoid police
Vintage Rolex worth $49,000 stolen by man posing as buyer