Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Mission Beach
Check out this new place to get fit by the beach
Lifeguards log 4 water rescues over the weekend
Police crack down on scooter riders, cyclists in beach communities
Crews installing new scooter corrals in beach communities
Faulconer tweets about frustration over scooters
More Mission Beach Headlines
Crews repair gas leak near Belmont Park
16 rescued when boat runs aground in Mission Beach
Footvolley gains popularity in San Diego
Police: Man shoots at bicyclist on boardwalk, tries to escape in Uber
Shouting match ends in stabbing in Mission Beach
First all-vegan sushi restaurant opens in San Diego
Teen stabbed defending himself, brother in attempted robbery
Man riding scooter on Mission Beach Boardwalk suffers fractured skull, brain bleed
Woman suffers serious eye injury in scooter crash in Mission Beach
Mission Beach man fed up with unsafe scooter-riding catches crashes on camera