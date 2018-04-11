Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Missing woman
Woman reported missing in Oceanside
Boyfriend of missing LA woman rapped about killing someone and burying the body
Missing Huntington Beach woman found alive after 4-day search
Missing Oceanside woman found safe
Missing woman’s body found buried on her Tijuana property
More Missing woman Headlines
Missing Kentucky mom was taken to rural home by 3 men, police say
Family, police search for missing East County woman
Missing woman with Alzheimer’s found safe in Tijuana
Police find missing woman
Police release video of missing Colorado mom who vanished Thanksgiving Day
‘She’s not the kind that runs off’: Search intensifies for missing Colorado mother
Missing Linda Vista woman found safe
Disappearance of Vista mother considered suspicious
Search for missing Paradise Hills woman ends
Missing Rancho Peñasquitos woman found safe