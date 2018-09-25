Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Missing People
Missing 15-year-old girl with autism found
Teen found wandering in Kentucky says he’s the boy who vanished almost 8 years ago
Missing La Mesa woman reunited with her family
Avalanche debris found during search for missing Camp Pendleton Marine
Search ends for missing man, 81, after he returns to Encinitas home
More Missing People Headlines
Identity of toddler’s skeleton found in 2004 still a mystery
Autistic man reported missing from Vista home
Missing Los Angeles boy, 5, found safe in San Diego
Body of missing North County mother found in minivan
Police end search for missing man who limps, coughs loudly
Missing woman with mental capacity of 10-year-old reunited with parents
$50K reward offered in search for missing man who texted ‘some crazy is going on’
3-year-old boy reported missing found safe with babysitter
Disappearance of Vista mother considered suspicious
Carlsbad surfer reported missing in Mexico