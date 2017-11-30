Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Missing Child
Have you seen these children?
Mother charged with 3 counts of felony child neglect
Virginia 2-year-old disappears from bed
Missing toddler found alive days after he disappeared from home
Police don’t believe a missing 5-year-old boy walked away or was abducted
More Missing Child Headlines
Police find 2-year-old alone in East County
Police: 2-year-old girl found dead, wrapped in blanket along rural road
Missing 11-year-old Alabama girl found dead, sheriff says
Authorities search for 5 siblings who ran away from temporary Calif. foster home
13-year-old girl missing after parents found dead may be in Florida
‘I just want my baby home’: Mom of missing 6-year-old with autism makes emotional plea
Police from Ohio to Florida searching for four missing children
Boy reunited with family after search in Chula Vista
Divers have yet to recover missing girl after 2nd day in Lakeside reservoir
Missing 10-year-old girl found in National City