Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Miramar
Recycling facility catches fire near MCAS Miramar
Firefighters battle flames at large warehouse
DUI suspected in crash near MCAS Miramar
Flames erupt after van, car crash into fence near MCAS Miramar
Firefighter training sends black smoke in the air near MCAS Miramar
More Miramar Headlines
5 injured in rollover crash on I-15
Crews fully contain Miramar fire that charred 100 acres
4 young robbery suspects caught in overnight crime spree
Two killed, SDPD detective injured in fiery crash on I-15
Christmas tree drop-off sites open Tuesday
Miramar Marines first to use body cameras
Masked gunmen rob two convenience stores