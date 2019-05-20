Skip to content
Military
Man finds out his mother’s body was sold to military for ‘blast testing’
Armed Services YMCA to feed military families in need
SeaWorld extends free ticket offer for military veterans through Veterans Day
Marine veteran not allowed into US for citizenship interview
Padres host Coast Guard Appreciation Day
Council approves resolution opposing federal transgender military ban
Coast Guardsman performs 4th of July anthem from base
Surprise military reunion draws tears during live interview
25 years after ‘Forrest Gump’, Gary Sinise talks about his love for veterans, San Diego
US, Russian warships nearly collide in Pacific
Soldier braves elements to honor fallen comrades
Here are some ways to pay respect on Memorial Day
Volunteers make thousands of care packages for service members at USS Midway
Meet Bud, the Navy’s only golden retriever working dog
USS Spruance, USS Stockdale return to San Diego from deployment