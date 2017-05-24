Skip to content
Military Appreciation
Armed Services YMCA to hold inaugural Military Spouse Symposium
Volunteers make thousands of care packages for service members at USS Midway
Navy veteran awarded Bronze Star on USS Midway
200 local military moms honored for Mother’s Day
2 San Diego service members surprised with new cars
Picture of soldier’s salute during rainy day funeral procession goes viral
Lost teddy bear delivers message from father in Afghanistan
Sailing program helps wounded veterans
Funeral plans for 2 sailors killed in USS Fitzgerald collision announced
Temecula wife hides pregnancy from deployed husband, reveals it during his homecoming
Mt. Soledad Memorial Day ceremony hosts nearly 1,200 people
Vet proposes giving PTSD victims the Purple Heart
Memorial Day services to be held around San Diego County
San Diego-based Navy pilot laid to rest 52 years after being shot down in Vietnam
Chick-fil-A offers free food for military on Wednesday