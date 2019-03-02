Skip to content
migrants
Local judge grants attorney access for asylum seekers
CBP will not vaccinate migrants against flu
Thousands of migrants quarantined after mumps, chicken pox outbreak
Installations depicting crying children in cages pop up across New York City
Flu cases at migrant shelter highest since outbreak began
32% increase in migrants encountered or arrested at the southern border in May
8 new flu cases reported at local migrant shelter
Approximately 200 DHS volunteers have deployed to the border, amid other personnel shifts
5 Guatemalan children have died after crossing the border in the past six months
Hundreds of migrant families to be flown to San Diego from Texas
Trump jokes after rally attendee’s suggestion to ‘shoot’ migrants at the border
DHS: More than 1,600 migrants have been returned to Mexico
Leader of border-patrolling militia group trained to assassinate arrested, authorities say
52 arrested after migrants breach border fence
4 women who left water and food for migrants sentenced to probation