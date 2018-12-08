Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
migrant caravan
Doctors travel to Tijuana to give health evaluations to migrants seeking asylum
Another migrant caravan prepares to leave from Honduras
East County youth correctional facility eyed for migrant shelter
Border agents fire tear gas at migrants attempting to cross border illegally
Trump administration appealing latest asylum ban ruling
More migrant caravan Headlines
US says asylum seekers to be sent back to Mexico for duration of immigration proceedings
Judge extends order blocking Trump administration asylum restrictions
Honduran mom and children in viral tear gas photo allowed entry to US
Congressional members accompany migrants seeking asylum at Otay Mesa Port of Entry
Father of Guatemalan girl who died in custody has ‘no complaints’ about treatment
Migrants march to US consulate in Tijuana, demanding reparations
Toddler separated from mother during border crossing attempt
Caravan migrant accused of throwing rocks at border wall contractors
With San Diego migrant shelter at capacity, volunteers scramble for solutions
Man drowns in Calexico canal after crossing border during storm