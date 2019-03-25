Skip to content
midway district
Man hit by car in Home Depot parking lot suffers internal bleeding
Ford Mustang hits 3 pedestrians near Pechanga Arena
Stabbed man reports attack to Burger King employees
Man faces murder, assault charges in pair of Thanksgiving stabbings
Police arrest man accused of deadly Thanksgiving Day stabbing
Police ID man who died in Thanksgiving Day stabbing
Police search for attacker after man stabbed in neck dies
Sheared hydrant causes brewery to flood
Water main break floods roads in the Midway District
Thieves plow truck into Midway District Walgreens, steal ATM
Lyft with passengers, 3 businesses shot with BBs in Midway District
Man who broke into home dies after struggle with officers, police say
Wrong-way cyclist hit by car in Midway District
Man shoots computer during sex shop robbery
Man stabbed in neck at adult bookstore