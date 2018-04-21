Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen set to report to one of ‘America’s cushiest prisons’
Cohen testifies on Trump hush-money payments in fiery hearing
Michael Cohen postpones congressional testimony for a third time
Michael Cohen’s testimony postponed over ‘ongoing threats’ from Trump
Trump told Cohen to lie to Congress about Moscow project, report says
More Michael Cohen Headlines
Michael Cohen paid thousands to rig polls in Trump’s favor, report says
Former Trump lawyer Cohen will testify publicly to Congress before prison
Michael Cohen’s lawyers ask for no prison time for their client in sentencing memo
Trump calls Cohen ‘very weak’ in wake of former lawyer’s new guilty plea
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to 8 criminal counts
Cohen claims Trump knew in advance of 2016 Trump Tower meeting
FBI has recording of Trump discussing payment to ex-Playboy model
Giuliani says Trump reimbursed Cohen for Stormy Daniels payment
Trump defends personal attorney