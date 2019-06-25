Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Mexico
Women in Mexico pledge to become invisible for a day to protest violence
9 women, kids from Mormon sect brutally killed in Mexico
3 dead in Baja California wildfires
Mystery surrounds Mexico’s missing students, 5 years later
Mexican court says cocaine use is legal — for 2 people
More Mexico Headlines
Family was taking teen tied up in car to drug rehab in Mexico, CHP says
Music producer found guilty of sexually abusing a young rising star in Mexico
Robbers steal $2.5M in coins from Mexico’s mint in daylight heist
Calif. professors install seesaws at border wall so kids in US and Mexico could play together
Mexico: US-bound migration has been cut by 30%
Burger King customers tell manager to ‘go back to Mexico’ for speaking Spanish in restaurant
Crews getting handle on border brush fire
Mexican city covered in ice after freak summer hailstorm
Salmonella outbreak linked to fresh papayas from Mexico
Mexico sends nearly 15,000 troops to the U.S. border