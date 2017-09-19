Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Mexico City Earthquake
Deadly Mexico quake unearths ancient temple
Crews keep searching for victims of Mexico earthquake
Navy delivers supplies to Mexico hours after deadly earthquake
Mexico school collapse: Race to free girl amid concerns of further danger
Ocean Beach woman speaks about surviving recent Mexico quakes
More Mexico City Earthquake Headlines
What Mexico’s earthquake means for California
Ways to help Mexico earthquake victims
21 children, 4 adults found dead in school after earthquake in Mexico
WATCH VIDEO: Children found alive in collapsed school after Mexican quake
Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises, rescue attempts continue
Flights to, from Mexico City impacted following earthquake
Hours after an earthquake drill in Mexico City, the real thing struck
Central Mexico earthquake kills more than 220, topples buildings