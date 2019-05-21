Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
methamphetamine
311 pounds of meth found hidden in stone cargo
222 lbs. of liquid meth found in gas tank
43 pounds of meth found in SUV carrying children
48 pounds of meth found in car trunk
Man found with 38 pounds of meth at I-8 checkpoint
More methamphetamine Headlines
Children used as decoys during meth smuggling operations
Border Patrol agents find nearly $240K in meth stowed in car
Man driving with meth stashed in gas tank had child in car: CBP
Wasp spray is being used as a meth alternative, West Virginia police say
Man caught with 59 pounds of meth sentenced to 20 years
Man who packaged meth to look like burritos sentenced
Child was sitting in car seat with narcotics hidden inside: Border Patrol
Man fed meth to ‘attack squirrel’ to keep it aggressive, authorities say
Feds bust San Diego-based meth trafficking ring
Man tells police he was making essential oils, not meth in home