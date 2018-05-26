Skip to content
Memorial Day
Soldier braves elements to honor fallen comrades
Man gives free haircuts to homeless veterans for Memorial Day Weekend
Honoring the fallen: Mt. Soledad Memorial Day Ceremony
Here are some ways to pay respect on Memorial Day
Meet Dixie, the dog praying for – and giving back to – America’s veterans
More Memorial Day Headlines
Memorial Day in San Diego: Where to honor the fallen
Storms in central US affecting San Diego travel
Baseball fan stands in rain to hold umbrella over JROTC member
Hundreds gather at Mt. Soledad for Memorial Day ceremony
DUI arrests up this Memorial Day weekend
Vietnam War memorial unveiled at Camp Pendleton
President Trump makes Memorial Day visit to Arlington National Cemetery
Thousands of roses arrive at Fort Rosecrans for Memorial Day
Thousands of flags placed at the graves of veterans
Local groups honor troops with flags at local cemetery