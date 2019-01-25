Skip to content
San Diego
News
MCAS Miramar
Coronavirus evacuees eager to return home as federal quarantine ends
Video
2 more coronavirus evacuees evaluated at local hospitals
Video
Officials assure public safety as patients are evaluated for coronavirus at local hospitals
Video
Coronavirus evacuees from China to stay in quarantine 14 days at MCAS Miramar
Video
MCAS Miramar picked as 1 of 4 coronavirus quarantine locations in US
Video
More MCAS Miramar Headlines
F-35C fighter jet arrives at MCAS Miramar
Video
Report: Commanding officer at MCAS Miramar fired for 'poor judgment'
Video
Local military bases tighten security at entry gates
Video
Taking to the skies in the country’s only active aerobatic helicopter
Video shows Miramar-based chopper engulfed in flames
Wife speaks about Navy SEAL’s release from brig ahead of war crimes trial
Navy SEAL accused of war crimes allowed out of brig after Trump tweet
Two Miramar-based Marines under investigation following blackface social media post
MCAS Miramar set to hold training exercises
Firefighter training sends black smoke in the air near MCAS Miramar