Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Mayor Kevin Faulconer
Mayor vetoes new regulations for inclusionary housing
Crews installing new scooter corrals in beach communities
Faulconer tweets about frustration over scooters
Faulconer meets with Trump at White House to discuss border, homelessness issues
Faulconer meets with other North American mayors at Los Cabos summit
More Mayor Kevin Faulconer Headlines
City unveils plan to turn old Mission Hills library into homeless housing
City releases eight properties to developers for future housing units
City Council votes to place measure on ballot to increase hotel tax
City nearly triples number of pothole repair crews
San Diego announces plans for 250th anniversary celebrations
New scooter regulations proposed for San Diego
City announces plan to help immigrants transition to living in San Diego
San Diego votes to join lawsuit to stop Tijuana River contamination
Faulconer outlines plans to combat homelessness in annual address
San Diegans call on mayor for stricter scooter regulations