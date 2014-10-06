Skip to content
May 2014 Fire Storms
Fire inspectors stress importance of defensible space
Teen who set Cocos Fire sentenced to community service
1 year later, rebuilding has proven difficult for Poinsettia Fire victim
Teen girl found guilty of starting Cocos fire
Teen ‘maliciously’ set Cocos Fire, prosecutor says
Trial for teen accused of starting Cocos fire to begin
Man charged for taking extreme measures to save home in Cocos fire
Trial set for teen accused of igniting Cocos Fire
Poinsettia Fire lawsuit blames La Costa Resort for negligence
Newest firefighting chopper to be stationed in North County