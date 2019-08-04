Skip to content
mass shooting
At least 13 people shot at Chicago house party
Deadly Saugus High shooting weapon identified as ‘ghost gun’
Thousands attend emotional vigil for Saugus High shooting victims
4 killed, 6 wounded in mass shooting at backyard party
Walmart in El Paso reopens 3 months after mass shooting
17-month-old injured in West Texas shooting spree to undergo surgery
Texas loosens gun laws 1 day after mass shooting leaves 7 dead
Long Beach police arrest man they say was planning mass shooting
FBI makes arrests after finding mass shooting threats on iFunny
3 potential mass shootings prevented thanks to tips from the public, authorities say
San Jose mayor wants to require all gun owners to have liability insurance
Striking Time magazine cover lists 253 US cities hit by mass shootings this year
House Democrats from San Diego call on Senate to pass gun control bills
Panic in Times Square as backfiring motorcycle mistaken for shooter
Couple dies in El Paso shooting while shielding baby from gunfire