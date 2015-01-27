Skip to content
Marriage
New bill in Colorado will set age minimum for marriage license
Nicolas Cage files for an annulment just four days after marrying
Bears player celebrates division title by proposing to girlfriend at mid-field
If ex shacks up with someone, alimony could be void, Utah court rules
Couple gets married at hospital so grandmother can attend wedding
More Marriage Headlines
‘He was talking love’: Couple weds at hospital as man recovers from heart surgery
Delaware becomes first U.S. state to fully ban child marriage
Couples lineup to get married at courthouse on Valentine`s Day
More than 100 San Diego lovebirds to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day
Couples wanting to get married on Valentine’s Day should book appointment, county says
These 25 cities are the divorce capitals of the United States
Stepmom’s vows to 4-year-old future son make him cry
Couple who carried baby without brain to term to help save others says goodbye to their newborn
Couple married nearly 70 years pass away just minutes apart
Houston woman marries herself in lavish ceremony