Marines
Marines charged for alleged smuggling of undocumented immigrants
USS Essex returns home from deployment
Two Miramar-based Marines under investigation following blackface social media post
Medal of Honor recipient given car for Christmas
Memorial held for victims of 2008 fighter jet crash
More Marines Headlines
Local Marines focus on securing border
Pendleton Marines arrive at border ahead of potential migrant caravan
Off-duty Camp Pendleton Marines help ailing hiker in San Gabriel Mountains
2 Marines suffer gunshot wounds in training accident
Three U.S. Marines booked in alleged rape of Tulane student
Funeral procession held for Marine killed in Imperial County helicopter crash
First female graduate of Marine’s Infantry Officer Course will train at Camp Pendleton
15 Pendleton Marines injured when amphibious vehicle ignites
San Diegans honor fallen Marine at memorial service
Australian Navy locates missing US aircraft