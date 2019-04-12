Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Marijuana
DA moves to reduce or dismiss thousands of pot convictions
Video
Pot potency leads to increased use by teens, study finds
Police shut down pot dispensary, arrest 3 employees
Nearly 4 tons of weed found inside jalapeños shipment
Birthday cake decorator mistakes ‘Moana’ for ‘marijuana’
More Marijuana Headlines
Hawaii decriminalizes possession of small amounts of marijuana
Decline in teens using pot tied to recreational legalization
New York lawmakers pass legislation to decriminalize marijuana
Deputies raid North County pot dispensary
Nevada bans most pre-employment marijuana testing
Missouri school employee says CBD oil caused her to fail drug test, lose job
Men make two failed attempts to steal drugs in California; entered wrong home twice
DEA investigates drug lab explosion at Mira Mesa home
Illegal South Bay pot shop had free ‘medicated popcorn’
Border Patrol finds marijuana bundles stacked beside baby in SUV