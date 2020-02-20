Skip to content
2020 California Primary
Vargas passes Castellanos for No. 2 spot in District 1 supervisor seat
San Diego City Council races take shape after primary
Sara Jacobs takes early lead in 53rd Congressional District race
Video
Early returns show Measure C falling short
Video
Campa-Najjar, Issa expected to compete in 50th District runoff
Video
Bernie Sanders wins Calif. Democratic primary, AP projects
Dr. Jill Biden campaigns in San Diego for husband Joe
Video
No do-overs for early voters who chose presidential drop-out
Video
Residents cast ballots early at satellite voting locations
Video
New poll shows Sen. Bernie Sanders with double-digit lead in California
Video
Pete Buttigieg ends presidential campaign
Video
Tom Steyer ends presidential bid
Voters urged to cast ballots at county’s satellite voting locations
Video
Calif. voting changes raise concerns for ‘Super Tuesday’
National City pet shop ordinance heads to ballot as Measure J
Video