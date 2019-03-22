Skip to content
lottery
Woman claims half-billion-dollar lottery ticket bought in San Diego
Man accused of stealing lottery tickets from liquor store
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 numbers sold in National City
Judge rules lottery winner must share winnings with ex-wife
Lottery hopefuls already trying luck at store that sold winning ticket
More lottery Headlines
$530M winning lotto ticket sold in San Diego
Man claims $1M from lottery scratcher ticket sold in San Diego
Man wins lottery day after donating a few dollars to a homeless person
Man gives lottery winnings to granddaughter
Man wins $250K, plans to take 92-year-old grandmother on dream vacation
Tips sought in lottery scam targeting senior citizens
Man with stage 4 cancer wins lottery, plans dream trip with wife
$768 million Powerball jackpot has a winner in Wisconsin
Winning numbers announced for $750 million Powerball jackpot
2 winning lottery tickets sold in San Diego County