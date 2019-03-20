Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Los Angeles Police Department
LAPD stops buying ads from Google after recruitment ad appears on controversial website
LAPD recruitment ad on conservative website draws criticism
‘Joker’ prompts security precautions from US Army, LAPD
Police investigating after transgender patrons are forcibly removed from bar
Transgender women, gay men aggressively removed from bar
More Los Angeles Police Department Headlines
Off-duty LAPD officer killed in shooting
At least 4 dead in Los Angeles shooting spree
Social media personality Ray Diaz arrested in San Diego on suspicion of sexual assault
Police investigating why officer turned away Nipsey Hussle shooting witness
Man who slashed people’s faces while biking sought by police
Nipsey Hussle knew man accused of killing him, LAPD chief says
Los Angeles police identify suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Wrong-way driver arrested after wild chase through San Fernando Valley
‘I’m not a hero, I’m just a dad’: Man pushes daughter to safety before car hits him
LAPD: Streak of light over downtown ‘not an alien invasion…just a film shoot’