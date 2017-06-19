Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
London
Prince Harry sues tabloid newspapers for alleged cell phone hacking
This “capsule” Scotch whisky doesn’t require a glass
Lesbian couple viciously beaten in homophobic attack on London bus
London to get ‘world’s first’ infinity pool with 360-degree views
Help wanted: Luxury yacht tester
More London Headlines
London patient might be second to be cured of HIV
Paddy Ashdown, former Bosnia high representative and UK Liberal Democrat leader, dies at 77
Han Solo’s jacket fails to sell at film prop auction
Car crashes outside UK Parliament injuring people
‘Trump Baby’ balloon gets green light from London mayor
2 more people poisoned by Russian nerve agent
London police appeal for witnesses to Oxford Circus incident
Manhunt after ‘terror incident’ at London Tube station
Car rams police van in Paris, armed suspect dead