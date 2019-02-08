Skip to content
Logan Heights
1 hurt in house party shooting
Broken gas main capped near Logan Heights
Man stabbed in face, leg in Logan Heights
Man arrested for house fire that killed his parents, sister
Police launch homicide investigation for house fire that killed 3
More Logan Heights Headlines
1 dead, 3 injured in house fire
Chase ends with suspected truck thief’s arrest
Victim identified in fatal shooting at house party
Missing woman found in Tijuana
New program monitors air pollution in local neighborhoods
Man stabbed in back on bridge near Chicano Park
Man beaten, stabbed in gang-related attack
Man shot several times in alley
$500,000 bail set for stabbing suspect
Man arrested after Logan Heights stabbing